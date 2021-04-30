Lockdown extended with relaxations, red, orange, green zones likely soon

Chennai :

Night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays are set to continue with restrictions on permitted activities for the effective containment of COVID, stated Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, in the GO. With the ongoing phase of lockdown scheduled to end on Friday, the government clarified that the existing orders on restrictions shall continue and no further restrictions will be imposed on Saturdays as of now.





The government also said there will be no restrictions for the movements of officials and party functionaries, candidates, chief agents, counting agents, food suppliers in connection with counting of votes on May 2. Similarly, Chennai Metro rail shall be permitted to operate skeletal services on Sundays.





The government has provided relaxations for other fields including lifting the ban on shooting of films and TV serials. Moreover, saloons and beauty parlours can function in rural areas. Local administrations have been given the power to impose necessary restrictions at the district, sub-district, city and ward level.





Meanwhile, health, revenue, disaster management and police department officials met the Chief Secretary to discuss the corona mitigation measures for the next few days. Ranjan also asked the Collectors of six districts including Chennai, Theni, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur to furnish details related to the surge. These details are also to be shared with the Centre that is planning lockdown for districts with high cases and infection rate above 15 per cent.





Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur are districts with a higher infection rate. Districts with above 15% infection rate are to be declared red zones with more corona restrictions. Last year, the Centre mapped the districts as red, orange and green zones. This year again the districts will be mapped as red zone with strict containment zones. The orange list districts will have limited curfew and districts under green will have no restrictions, an official source said.