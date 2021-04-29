Tamil Nadu extends lockdown with few relaxations

Chennai :

The state government, on Thursday, issued a Government Order (GO) extending lockdown until further orders. However, few relaxations for political party agents on the day of counting votes and shooting for movies and serials were provided by the state government.





“Night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays and prohibiting certain activities and imposing certain restrictions on permitted activities for the effective containment of COVID-19 until further orders in addition to the various relaxations and restrictions have been ordered by the government”, said Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, in the GO.





The ongoing phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on Friday and there were confusions whether there will be complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. State government, through the order, clarified that the existing orders on restrictions shall continue and no further restrictions will be imposed on Saturdays.





State government also said that there will be no restrictions for the movements of officials and party functionaries, candidates, chief agents, counting agents, food suppliers in connection with counting of votes on May 2. Similarly, Chenani metro rail shall be permitted to operate skeletal services on Sundays.





Further relaxations have been provided for shooting of films and TV serials. Entertainment and amusement parts were also allowed to function with 50 percentage of the capacity. The existing restrictions on inter state and intra state, restaurants and industries will continue.