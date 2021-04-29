Fresh Covid cases put health officials on toes in Puducherry

Chennai :

The Union Territory on Wednesday logged 1,258 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day tally so far.





As many as 10 people have succumbed to Covid on Wednesday, taking the toll to 781. Puducherry headquarters has the maximum fatalities of 629, followed by Karaikal 91, Yanam 48 and Mahe 13.





Test positivity rate on Wednesday was 18.4 per cent.





Ramesh Vasudevan, a Pulmonologist at Mahe, told IANS: "It is worrying that there is a spike across the UT and the medical professionals are doing their best. People must cooperate and should stay indoors. As far as the Mahe region is concerned, we are managing with more awareness on wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and usage of sanitisers. People should not venture out of their homes unless in extreme necessity."