DMK may try to stop counting of votes at Katpadi, AIADMK complains to EC

Chennai :

“Based on reliable information from Katpadi constituency, Vellore MP and son of Katpadi DMK candidate Duraimurugan, Kathir Anand has instructed his supporters either to stop counting of votes by creating law and order issues or to damage EVMs to stop counting of votes. Therefore, the EC should tighten the security at the counting centres,” said RM Babumurugavel, AIADMK spokesperson, in the complaint letter submitted to the EC.





The election for the state Assembly was conducted on April 6 and the counting is scheduled on May 2. Meanwhile, AIADMK alleged that the DMK knowing that is going to lose the election in Katpadi is trying desperately to stop the counting process.





“After polling, DMK has learnt that the winning chances of AIADMK Katpadi candidate Ramu are bright and so has planned to create ruckus. The EC should announce that those involved in law and order issues inside the counting centres would be booked under Goondas Act,” urged Babumurugavel. He also urged the EC to ensure that only assigned booth agents are allowed in and to deploy more paramilitary forces.