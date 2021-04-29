ICG rescues 11 fishermen, all returning to Kumari

Madurai :

According to Fr Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity, Kanniyakumari, Joseph Franklin, sailor of the fishing boat ‘Mercedes’ broke the news on Wednesday that the fishermen are safe and returning to Thengapattinam. It would take two more days to reach the shore.





The Indian Coast Guard located the missing fishing boat at a distance of about 590 miles from Goa. The boat sailed for deep sea fishing on April 6 with 11 fishers onboard west of Kerala for a 30-day voyage from Thengapattinam fishing harbour. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department on April 24 intimated regarding the sighting of debris by other fishing boats operating in the area presuming that the boat ‘Mercedes’ had sunk.





The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre of ICG, Mumbai activated the international safety net. Simultaneously, ICGS Samudra Prahari was diverted for search, sources said.





Lauding the efforts of Coast Guard, P Justin Antony, president, INFIDET, sought adequate medical care for the rescued. Fr Churchill added that the fishermen were fortunate to survive.