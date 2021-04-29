On mom’s complaint, baby boy sold for Rs 2.5L by man rescued, 2 arrested

Coimbatore :

Police said that the baby’s father Shanmugam died a few months ago due to some illness, while his two other accomplices Nagaraj, 61, a mediator and his relative Karthi, 41, from Komarapalayam were arrested for the offence on Tuesday.





The incident came to light after the baby’s mother, who is still a minor, lodged a complaint with police seeking to rescue her son. The young mother, aged 17 now and hailing from Kullangadu near Kumarapalayam was married to Shanmugam in January, 2019. She delivered a boy baby in January, 2020.





Due to their poor financial situation, Nagaraj and Karthi arranged for the sale of the baby with the consent of the father to a couple from Erode district. After the demise of Shanmugam, the baby’s mother petitioned district child welfare officials seeking to rescue her son.





On receiving a complaint, the Komarapalayam police held an inquiry and arrested the two accused, while the baby was rescued and handed over to a home for children in the care of Child Welfare Department.





Police said that the minor’s mother Maheswari and her sister’s husband Chinraj, who got her married, were already arrested under POCSO Act and are serving imprisonment. Further inquiries are on.





This incident comes days after a seven-year-old girl, who was sold for Rs 10 lakh to an industrialist by her parents was rescued in Salem district.