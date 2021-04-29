Duo takes half of grant as bribe, arrested

Chennai :

According to a press note from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the complainant approached the DVAC unit in Namakkal to lodge a complaint against the officers.





The petitioner is running a Special School for Differently Abled Children, at Komarapalayam, Namakkal. For sanctioning the grant of Rs 5.04 lakh to the special teachers working at the school, Ms Jansi, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer. Namakkal and Sekar, Joint Rehabilitation Officer, Namakkal demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for processing the papers.





In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was organised on Wednesday.





During the course of trap proceedings, Sekar reiterated the demand and received the bribe amount of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant on the instructions of Jansi at his residence in Salem.





Both the accused officers were caught red-handed by the DVAC sleuths and arrested.