Clear Rs 16.49 crore dues to wind farm, Tangedco told

Chennai :

Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd filed a petition with the Commission requesting to direct Tangedco to pay the outstanding principal amount along with the late payment interest amounting to Rs 19.06 crore as per the terms of the energy purchase agreement (EPA).





The private firm was supplying 12 MW wind power from its 15 wind turbines in Tirunelveli since 2011-12. In the petition, the company alleged that it had not been paid for the energy supplied since October 2017 despite there being no dispute concerning any of the invoices. The dues remain unpaid even after the wind producer offered a one-time rebate of two per cent on the unpaid energy bills as of that date.





“As on December 11, 2019, Rs 15.86 crore is due by the respondent towards unpaid energy bills,” it said, seeking a late payment interest amounting to Rs 2.25 crore that was accrued on the unpaid energy bills for the period of September 1, 2017, to December 27, 2019, as per the energy purchase agreements.





The outstanding LPI for the period of March 2012 to August 2017 amounts to Rs 94.88 lakh after providing a rebate of 50 per cent. Tangedco cited financial constraints for the delay in payment of energy bills. “Despite severe financial constraints faced by the utility, sincere efforts are being made in clearing the pending bills of wind energy generators as per seniority basis, ” it said.





The commission directed Tangedco to pay Rs 16.49 crore as against the original claim of Rs 19.06 crore made by the wind developers considering the interim payment done by the utility.