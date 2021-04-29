Pandemic no excuse to not comply with directions, High Court tells State

Chennai :

Livid over the government pleader seeking more time to file a report in a pending case, the bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “the exasperation of the court can only be expressed by first noticing the order passed nearly three weeks ago on this petition.” The court had given the State 10 days as a ‘last chance’ on April 7.





“Even as the common man remains apprehensive and fears for his life while praying that he does not get affected since the medical facilities remain suspect, the State’s indolence knows no bounds to use the pandemic as an excuse for acting in flagrant breach of orders of this court,” Chief Justice Banerjee said. He said the virus was being blamed for the status report not being filed despite a previous order.





Following this, the Chief Justice sought a status report on April 30 and directed Advocate General Vijay Narayan to be present in court to explain the State’s conduct.





The PIL filed in 2019 relates to the provision of an approach road for the villagers of Arunthathiyar Palayam, Tindivanam taluk, Villupuram district. While the matter was listed for reporting compliance, the State counsel’s plea for more time drew the court’s ire.





It may be noted that the Chief Justice had made similar observations when the State failed to file a counter-affidavit in a mining case.





“While it is appreciated that in view of the surging pandemic, the State’s responsibilities in such regard increase significantly, insolence cannot be accepted nor can a system be allowed to continue when directions for filing affidavits hold no meaning at all,” the bench had held then in the mining case.