5 IAS officers named to manage resources

Chennai :

Two different orders were passed to appoint the IAS officers for various roles. Dr Darez Ahmed, Executive Director, Guidance Bureau, has been deputed to monitor private hospitals, COVID hospitals, private medical college hospitals and the listed hospitals which have the coverage of CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in and around Chennai in coordination with the special coordinator for the Greater Chennai Corporation. Ahmed will report to the Chief Secretary.





In another order, four junior IAS officers have been appointed in the State-level COVID control rooms functioning in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicines, Chennai. They will work in coordination with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.





Anamika Ramesh will monitor the oxygen requirements, Gaurav Kumar will monitor the quantum of essential medicines, R Ishwarya and Katta Ravi Teja will monitor the availability of beds in hospitals. The officials will work on a shift basis from Thursday to May 12.