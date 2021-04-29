CMCH nurses hold protest demanding more staff

Coimbatore :

The nurses skipped their work for a while and gathered in front of the COVID care centre at the hospital demanding recruitment of more staff to ease their burden. The nurses said they felt exhausted due to continuous work without breaks.





“We have been working without rest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Our work burden has now increased manifold following a surge in cases in recent weeks. Despite constant demands to increase the number of staff, authorities have failed to consider our request,” said one of the protestors.





After officials held talks and promised to look into their demands, the nurses withdrew the protest and resumed duty nearly an hour later.