Higher edu syllabus to include crimes against women, kids

Chennai :

All universities and its affiliating colleges have to add more material on crimes against women in addition to gender sensitisation, leadership, sacrifice, and the important role played by women in all walks of life in their syllabus to help address the negative mind-set existing in society.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that imparting gender sensitive education and organising activities for students would raise awareness to prevent violence against women. “Providing knowledge through curriculum about violence against women would provide an opportunity to explore these issues in a particular social context. The syllabus will also provide experiential learning and expose the students to learn ethical principles,” the official said.





He added that the curriculum will also provide a comprehensive understanding of the issue of violence against women and its implications across all areas and providing knowledge required to play a role in shaping social policy responses to violence against women. Pointing out that at present, only a small portion with regard to violence against women was available and that too in selected courses, the official said, “The current initiative will provide information about atrocities on crime not only against women but also children”.





On including crimes against children in the syllabus, the HEI students will also get adequate knowledge on protecting them from mental violence or abuse, or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, including sexual abuse, while in the care of legal guardians.





Before changing the syllabus pattern, the Higher Education Department has also requested that universities and colleges to organise online lectures and webinars on women safety not only to make the students aware but also for the general public.