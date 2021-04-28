Madurai police ramp up Covid preventive measures

Chennai :

Accordingly, the city policy have commenced administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine to their 3,500-strong force, with a target of inculcating 500 personnel a day.





Madurai city police commissioner Prem Anand Sinha told IANS, "The police have already administered the first dose of the vaccine to 96 per cent of its personnel with the remaining 4 per cent not taking the jab on the advice of their doctors based on their health conditions. The second round will see 500 personnel getting the second shot per day."





He also said that all the police officers have been briefed about the Covid measures that need to be strictly followed.





According to the guidelines issued by the police commissioner, a police personnel should be there at the entrance of each police station and should ensure that people wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise themselves before entering the station. The body temperature of each person entering the police station will also be checked.





The Madurai city police have already fined 28,639 people for not wearing masks, and Rs 57,27,800 has been received as fine amount so far. As many as 221 cases have registered for not following social distancing measures, resulting in the collection of fines to the tune of Rs 1,10,500.





It may be noted that in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, six police personnel in the city have tested positive. While three of the six have recovered, two are in home isolation and one is undergoing treatment at a hospital.