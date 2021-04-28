Rotary Club helps TN govt in safe movement of vaccines

Chennai :

Reefer trucks, refrigerators and vaccine-carriers were handed over to principal secretary to Health and Family Welfare Department J Radhakrishnan by Rotary Club of Madras president Kapil Chitale at a function here, a press release said.





The donation by Rotary Club of Madras would assist the State government in safe delivery of vaccines for mass immunisation against the pandemic.





While those aged above 45 with co-morbidities and those 60 years old are already eligible to get the jabs, the government has allowed people between the age of 18 and 44 to get vaccinated with effect from May 1.





The donors include Cookson, Godrej, SRF Ltd, Vinayaka Mission Foundation and Omega Health Care, the release said.