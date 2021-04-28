Pondy sees 1,258 new COVID 19 cases, 10 deaths

Puducherry :





As many as 47,080 patients recovered and were discharged so far from hospitals. On the vaccination front, 31,720 health care workers and 18,531 front line workers have been vaccinated so far. The health official said 1,16,315 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been covered so far under the second phase of inoculation which began on March 1. He also said 7.80 lakh samples have been examined so far and it was found that a little over seven lakh samples out of them turned out to be negative. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.39 percent and 83.62 percent respectively.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said 632 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during last 24 hours. The 1,258 new cases were identified after examination of 6,833 samples showing a test positivity rate of 18.5 percent. The Director noted that there were 8,444 active cases, which included 6832 patients in home isolation.