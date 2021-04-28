Farmers tell govt to ensure quality of new Kallanai bridge

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the residents, the works on the high-level bridge across Kallanai, which has been connecting both Tiruchy and Thanajvur districts, have been under way at a cost of Rs 90 crore. A section of people, who visited and checked the ongoing works at the bridge site on Tuesday raised doubts over the quality of the construction as they witnessed that it was going on in an unusual hasty manner.





The bridge was being constructed at a length of 1,330 metre with a width of 12.09 metre across Kollidam river near Kallanai. The work commenced in 2016 and has going on for around five years now.





“However, on September 18, 2018, a crack surfaced on the bridge even as the works was going on. So, a team of experts from NIT, Tiruchy, inspected the quality of the structure and raised questions and doubts,” recalled the All India Farmers Association district committee member V Jeevakumar.





He pointed out that the officials assured to open the bridge in the month of May. “But lot of works are to be completed and officials are in the mood of completing the construction works in a hurry to achieve the promised deadline. But, completing the job in a rush would certainly pose a threat to users,” he cautioned and added that the bridge should be opened only after the expert committee members are satisfied on the quality of the bridge.