Government urged to revoke age, health restrictions for MGNREGS

Chennai :

In a letter to the chief secretary, the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) general secretary S Namburajan said that the commissioner’s order restricting employment for those above 55 years of age is discriminatory. “The order bars all the people, including differently-abled and it would badly affect them economically. With no scope for any livelihood, this would push them to poverty,” he added.





Rural Development Commissioner Dr KS Palanisamy, in his order dated April 19, said that MGNREGS is the only scheme that provided livelihood opportunity during the pandemic last year and kept the rural economy stable by pumping around Rs 165 to Rs 180 crore per week. “As the pandemic continues and lots of people consider MGNREGS as a great opportunity for their livelihood, we have a moral responsibility of employing the rural people continuously. However, the life, safety, security and wellbeing of the workers and their families are of paramount importance,” he said, instructing not to engage those above 55 years of age and those with comorbidities.





Namburajan wondered if the state government was so keen on protecting those over 55 years contracting the infection, it should issue an order to stop providing liquor at Tasmac shops to the age group. “Is the government ready to issue such an order,” he asked. He also pointed out that the commissioner who had put age restriction for providing work did not bother to implement unemployment relief to such workers as per the MGNREGS. “We demand to scrap the commissioner’s order and continue to provide work for all the age groups,” he stressed.