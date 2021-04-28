Cloth masks safe, rumours baseless, says virologist

Vellore :

After late actor Vivekh was hospitalised, actor Mansur Ali Khan had unleashed a barrage of criticism. One of his comments was that using masks leads to breathing in exhaled carbon dioxide. Soon after this, numerous comments and statements were made on social media on similar lines.





When asked about this, Dr John debunked it. “No adverse case due to prolonged mask use has been reported till date. Surgeons operate for 10 hours at a stretch but none has fainted due to breathing in carbon dioxide. So where is the question of mask use being faulty?”





Elaborating, he said: “When we breathe in through a mask, we inhale oxygen. There is no question of breathing in carbon dioxide while wearing masks. Carbon dioxide exits through the mask. Hence, it is the best protection we have against COVID-19.”





Asked whether the virus would enter a person’s nose or mouth through the mask, he said, “Virus will be in droplets, which will not be able to enter a person through the mask as it prevents entry very effectively,” he added.