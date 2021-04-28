MP Natarajan seeks ambulance facility to bring patients to hospital

Coimbatore :

The MP contended that those who test positive were forced to reach the hospital by public transport, auto or other rented vehicles, which may result in further spread of the infection.





“During the first wave of the outbreak, the patients were restricted from coming by any other mode of transport to avoid the spread. They were brought to hospitals by ambulances. But this practice is not being done during the second wave, triggering a further spread of the infection. Hence, arrangements should be made to bring patients by ambulance to prevent any contact,” the MP said in a petition to Collector S Nagarajan.





Urging the Collector to increase fever camps to test more people, the MP said that ESI and other hospitals had filled up fast due to the steady increase in daily cases.





“There seems to be around 7,000 beds under reserve in the district. But they may be inadequate to meet the rising number of infections. Hence, private colleges, hotels and lodges should be converted into treatment facilities. Also, private hospitals should be monitored to prevent them from fleecing the public and take adequate measures to stock enough medicines,” he said.