Cop feeds needy, even when not on duty

Chennai :

G Dhanasekaran, a Grade-I constable attached to Tiruverkadu police station and already known for erecting road safety awareness boards in Broadway when he was an armed reserve constable at Esplanade station, came up with an idea to make sure that the abandoned should not starve and decided to paste stickers with the contact number to reach him if somebody needs food in Tiruverkadu.





“When I was in law and order section, it was possible to look for people in need of food when we go for rounds or during bandobusts. Now, with the crime wing, I’m constantly on the run in connection with different cases and so came up with this idea,” he said.





Whoever sees the stickers and knows that there is someone in need of food can contact him. “There is an eatery near the bus stand, run by one A Mohammed Iqbal. I give him Rs 500 in advance. He makes brinji rice for lunch and those who reach out to me directly or through others are directed to the eatery,” he said.





According to Dhanasekaran, it does not cost much per brinji rice and Iqbal packs extra if it is for the destitute. “He also sends me photos on WhatsApp of parcels he delivered,” said the cop adding he also get offers to sponsor some food by those who see the stickers.





“People who can move will somehow find food. My intent is to feed those who are too old or visually impaired. I wanted to do this because I have seen people die just because they cannot move to get food. Though it has been only a few weeks since I started this, the idea is working,” he said.





A native of Kaveripakkam in Ranipet, Dhanasekaran who lives with his parents, wife and two girl children, said Tiruverkadu Crime Inspector Alex also supports him in his initiative. Son of a retired sub-inspector, Dhanasekaran is preparing to become a sub-inspector.