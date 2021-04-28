Drunk youth in Tirupur steals police jeep in broad daylight, caught after ramming vehicle into lorry

Chennai :

Police sources said Raja Guru, an armed reserve cop, who was driving the jeep for a traffic inspector (South), had parked the vehicle near the check post in the afternoon. Suddenly, the jeep went missing triggering frantic moments.





The traffic police immediately informed senior officials and all police stations in the district were on alert to look out for the stolen jeep. Acting swiftly, police also intensified vehicle checks in all check posts.





Meanwhile, the police received information of a mishap involving a police jeep at Velliampalayam near Uthukuli. The jeep, speeding towards Uthukuli, had rammed into a lorry bound towards Tirupur in the opposite direction and almost turned turtle. The Uthukuli police rushed to the spot, identified the stolen jeep and took Vijay into custody.





Vijay was working as a driver for a lorry owned by Shanmugam from Tirupur College Road. The accused took the police for a ride as he found the jeep parked with its key intact, a cop said.