ECI bans victory processions after counting of votes

Chennai :

“In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Election Commission of India has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to existing broad guidelines dated 21.8.2020,” Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in a statement issued to media and political parties.





The Commission has also directed that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the Certificate of Election from the Returning Officer concerned.





The development comes in the wake of the ECI facing several questions from the SC and MHC over the conduct of election rallies and meetings in the poll-bound states braving the pandemic. “All these days judiciary was a mute spectator. It maintained silence during the time of nominations, campaign and then during polling. The poll process in TN is now almost over barring the counting process, but suddenly there is a lot of legal intervention and observations over increasing COVID cases. We could have curtailed the spread if these tough questions were asked in March,” a senior government official on poll duty told DT Next.





The ECI has also made RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for the polling staff and agents of all party candidates. Those who are vaccinated need not produce RT-PCR test report. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on May 2 at 75 counting stations. A minimum of 14 tables will be placed for each constituency.