Tamil Nadu reports 15,830 new covid cases, 77 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 15,830 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the third day the state's fresh covid numbers hovered in the 15,000 plus range, showing a seemingly slower growth trajectory. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, citing the figures on Sunday when a full lockdown was clamped, and Monday when new restrictions kicked in, said a "slight break" was visible in the pace at which the cases grew these two days.





The fresh cases on Tuesday pushed the cumulative tally of infected people to 11,13,502 while the toll mounted to 13,728 with 77 fresh casualties, according to a government bulletin. As many 14,043 people were cured of the virus on Tuesday, the overall recoveries being 9,90,919. Active cases were 1,08,855.





Chennai topped the districts with 4,640 fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu (1181) and Coimbatore at 996 patients, even as many other districts reported triple-digit fresh infections. Among the deceased, 14 had no comorbidities. Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan said following the full lockdown on Sunday and subsequent restrictions," a slight break in the increase in cases is visible, which is a good sign." "However, we cannot depend on that, and people should follow protocols like wearing masks and avoid venturing out and a better cooperation can enable further dip," he told reporters.





He also wanted more people to come forward to get vaccinated. On Sunday, the fresh cases were 15,659 while on April 26, the state recorded 15,684 infections. To a question, the officials said there was no shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, used in the treatment of covid patients. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation also opened a counter for sale of Remedisivir at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here.