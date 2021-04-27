State records 15,684 fresh cases, Chennai 4,250

Chennai :

The total number of active cases continued to increase, with 1,07,145 across the State and 31,142 in Chennai. Thus far, the number of positive cases in TN stands at 10,97,672. Of the daily total, 18 cases were imported from other states.





A total of 94 deaths were reported in the State. In the districts, Chengalpettu had 1,142 fresh cases and Coimbatore 1,056. Tiruvallur had 838 new cases, followed by 515 in Erode.





Recoveries pitched just below the daily total, with only 13,625 patients being discharged following treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State to 9,76,876.





A total of 1,20,184 samples were taken across the State, bringing the total to 2,21,26,656.