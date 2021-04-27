Adequately prepared to handle second wave exigencies: TN to HC

Chennai :

The submission was made before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, who were taking stock of the State’s preparedness in handling the raging second wave of the pandemic.





The official submitted that in most cases, the patients’ relatives bring them directly to either government or private hospitals without undertaking the screening. In many of those case, beds were being sought even when the patient may not require admission at all, creating unnecessary panic.





The bench also recorded that the status reports indicated that there were testing centres and screening centres set up in Tamil Nadu. Based on the extent of the infection, a COVID patient is recommended home treatment and quarantine in most cases, or hospitalisation without being immediately admitted to ICCU or bed supported by oxygen cylinder, oxygen beds, ICCU and the like.





It also took on record Radhakrishnan’s submission that while the number of beds, including oxygen beds, were being augmented, only 25 per cent of persons infected by the virus may need hospital admission and 15 per cent may need oxygen beds.





Explaining the query raised by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy as to how a COVID patient knows where to go, the Health Secretary pointed out that the website http://stopcorona.tn.gov.in gives real-time info and is updated on a daily basis.





The bench also recorded the State’s assurance that the government’s website would give real-time information on the availability of beds in a locality.





Holding that an “acceptable picture” was portrayed in the State’s affidavit on issues raised in the case, the Chief Justice said that the bench would continue to monitor the situation even during the summer vacation and dates would be announced in advance.





For now, the bench posted the suo motu plea for further hearing to Thursday, while seeking the government to have a check on the treatment rates charged at private hospitals and also increase the vaccination process and reduce wastage by including those above 18 years.





Exclusive counter at KMC to sell Remdesivir





The HC on Monday asked the government to completely eschew VIP culture while extending facilities to citizens. “When it comes to life, there should be no VIP culture. It should be first come, first serve. Everyone should be equal. There seems to be despair that it is on the basis of influence that beds are allotted,” said the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.





Regarding complaints from senior counsels during the hearing that Remdesivir was being sold in the black market at Rs 35,000, Chief Justice Banerjee pointed out that it was not a magical drug. Only a limited number of people required it while it could be counterproductive or of no use for others, he said, asking the government to spread awareness through print and visual media.





The CJ recorded the State’s submission that Remdesivir would be available at Rs 1,400 per vial from the counter specifically set up for this purpose at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. It would be given only on production of appropriate documents, including COVID positive test report, screening report and scan of lungs, it said. The bench also recorded the Health Secretary’s submission that Drug Controllers under the State and Centre and their offices were being activated to keep strict vigil against black marketing of any drug during this period.





The counsel appearing for the Centre submitted that so far 59,000 vials have been allocated for TN, while Advocate General said black marketers were probably sourcing from manufacturers in Maharashtra and Gujarat.