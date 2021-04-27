Cops serve from behind gates, to arrest COVID spread

Chennai :

With the second wave of COVID-19 bringing in more restrictions, police are working day and night to control the virus. So far, the virus has infected many police personnel and in April alone seven policemen have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.





Following that from Monday, Adambakkam police did not allow the public to step inside the station. The police collected the complaints through the gate.





The police officers said in case of any important issue or emergency, people will be allowed through the backside gate. Adambakkam police decided to lock the gates after many cops were infected by the virus and the higher officers also instructed not to allow all the public inside the station. The police said the same will be followed till the situation gets normal.