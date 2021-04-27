HC should monitor operations: AMMK

Chennai :

The RK Nagar legislator, in a politically loaded statement, said the residents of Thoothukudi are not in a position to believe the opposition DMK and the ruling AIADMK that allowed the functioning of polluting Sterlite unit.





“I suspect that the promoters of the Sterlite industries are making use of the current pandemic scenario to reopen the controversial plant. But the State and the other political parties have agreed to allow Sterlite to operate its oxygen plant. Under these circumstances, the court should intervene and directly monitor the production of liquid oxygen from the plant,” he said.





SDPI, an ally of the AMMK, also cautioned the State for allowing the reopening of the plant. The government advocate general has briefed the court that out of the Sterlite’s 1050 MT capacity, its capacity for liquid oxygen is only 35 MT, it pointed out.