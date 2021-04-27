Close bars in Puducherry, VCK MP writes to L-G

Chennai :

“While the bars attached to liquor shops are closed in Tamil Nadu the bars are still open in Puducherry which will make people from Tamil Nadu travel to Puducherry to consume liquor. If people come from Tamil Nadu go to Puducherry it will result in faster spread of COVID-19,” said Ravikumar in the letter.





COVID-19 spread has not spared Puducherry as the state, on a daily basis, is recording more than 1,000 positive cases and around 10 deaths. Recently, there were reports that there was scarcity of Remdesivir doses and oxygen in hospitals.





Ravikumar questioned the status of medical oxygen needs in hospitals and does Puducherry government had sufficient quantity of oxygen to manage the situation. He also urged the Puducherry government to release a report on oxygen status in the union territory.





He further urged the Puducherry government to distribute face masks and sanitisers free of cost through fair price shops, like Tamil Nadu, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to give Rs 5,000 per family for those who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.





Meanwhile, in Puducherry talking to reporters, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that the hospitals in the union territory are fully equipped to treat pandemic stricken patients and government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals.





Hospitals, including government institutions, are fully equipped with beds, oxygen beds, medicines and other requirements.





There are however statements from a section of people alleging there was shortage of beds and other amenities in the government hospitals, she said.





“I appeal to these people to refrain from making such incorrect statements as the government is keen to tackle the pandemic situation through coordinated efforts,” the Lt Governor said.





She added there was no shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines and sustained efforts have resulted in confidence among the people.