Tiruvaiyaru residents besiege new Tasmac outlet demanding relocation

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, residents from Manakarambai near Tiruvaiyaru have been opposing the new Tasmac outlet for the past one year. Revenue officials, who met the people on earlier occasions, promised to hold a public hearing and take a decision on the outlet as per the views of the people.





However, the officials failed to stand by their assurance and opened the outlet without prior information. A group of over 100 residents, mostly women, who came to know about the opening of the Tasmac outlet, came to the spot and picked up an argument with the officials. They demanded to shift the outlet as it would pose a threat to the women and students from the locality. They attempted to besiege the outlet, but police prevented their attempt.





Meanwhile, on information, Tasmac assistant manager Venkateshwaran rushed to the spot and held talks with the residents. He promised the people that the outlet would be shifted to some other location after May 5. Following the assurance, residents called off their protest and dispersed from the spot.





However, they warned the official that a bigger level protest would be organised if the assistant manager failed to keep his word.