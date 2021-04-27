After tank wall collapse, road caves in at Kovai, MLA blames highway dept

(Top) A portion of the road that caved in and (above) a lorry which got stuck in it in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The incident has once again exposed the poor quality of works being undertaken. “A portion of the road laid barely six months ago collapsed, when a lorry moved over the stretch on Sunday night. The contractor had used poor quality of construction materials, which led to its quick damage,” said DMK MLA N Karthik.





The MLA took to social media to slam the highways department for the state of affairs. The lorry which was trapped in the caved in portion of the road had to be moved out with the help of people.





“It is one of the busiest stretches that witness movement of a large number of vehicles on a normal day. Fortunately, nothing untoward happened as the incident occurred on a Sunday, when the road was empty due to lockdown,” said Karthik, in a petition to the highways department.





The MLA urged the authorities to constantly monitor the work being undertaken and ensure that their quality standards are maintained. Barely a few months ago, a similar incident wherein a portion of the Goodshed Road caved in and now it has occurred here. Unless action is taken against the contractor and concerned engineers for the cave-in, the MLA expressed apprehension that such incidents are bound to continue.





Barely two weeks ago, a portion of the high rise wall built surrounding the Ukkadam Big Tank under Smart City Project collapsed resulting in suspension of two officials in the Corporation.