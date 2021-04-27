Periyar varsity launches online learning portal

Salem :

The university, in a release, said that it was an initiative to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.





The institution’s announcement assumes significance as the state government was against the NEP 2020 in several aspects and already sought clarifications and amendments to be done in the policy with the Centre. According to Vice Chancellor of Periyar University P Kolandaivel, the online degrees would enable students to learn from the faculty of the institution virtually. It will offer MBA, MSc in Maths, MA in English and History and Masters in Commerce.