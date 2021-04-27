Govt teachers to be deputed for COVID duty again

Chennai :

Last year in April, when the coronavirus cases had increased, more than 50,000 teachers from the government and government-aided schools were involved as a part of COVID-19 pandemic reducing measures.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that the number of coronavirus cases were higher than even last year’s peak. “Therefore, authorities were discussing whether to involve the teachers for various COVID-19 related works to reduce the burden of frontline workers, who were at present working day and night without rest,” he added.





Stating that since all the schools were closed and exams were also canceled for all standards except for Class 12, which was also postponed indefinitely, the official said “therefore, teachers will not have more work in the schools.” The official said education authorities concerned were asked to prepare the list of the teachers to be deployed for each district and keep it ready. “It was also decided that teachers, who were above 50 years, might be exempted from COVID-19-related activities.” Explaining about the work involved for the teachers, he said, “they would ensure whether proper sanitization works is being carried out regularly in their allocated location and creating awareness among the public especially about the importance of wearing mask and handwashing and helping the cops whether the lockdown measures were carried in a proper way.” “They will also collect the details of persons, who were coming from other states and also distribute pamphlets to the households in connection with COVID-19 safety aspects,” he said adding “in addition, they would also collect details of people, who got vaccinated.” Though welcoming the government move to assign field duty to the teachers, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said that “at present, all the teachers are awaiting to get summer holidays, which is due for us and it is most unlucky for us.” However, he added authorities should provide all safety gear, including face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and proper drinking water if teachers were deployed.





“It is very vital to distribute all the necessary medical kits to the teachers so that they could work safely and confidently,” he added.