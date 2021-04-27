COVID negative report must on counting day

All candidates and political party agents entering counting stations on May 2 should furnish COVID negative certificates through RT-PCR tests, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.

Chennai : The CEO had also instructed the district election officials to ensure only those who have either vaccinated or those who possess negative report would be allowed inside the counting stations. The CEO had also instructed the Collectors and the political parties to make necessary arrangements ahead and not to mess up the issue on the day of counting. The CEO also clarified that for those who have taken both doses of vaccine, the test was not mandatory. Meanwhile, a majority of the Collectors have informed the poll officials that they have planned special camps for party agents and candidates in their constituencies on April 29 and 30.