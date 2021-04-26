Fish, meat stalls in Tamil Nadu to remain closed on Saturdays

Chennai :

“Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls shall remain closed on Saturdays and action would be taken against the violators," said Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, in the order.





Recently, state government imposed more restrictions in the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and complete lockdown on Sundays was one of the important measures. However, huge crowd is being witnessed on Saturdays in fish and meat shops where social distancing norms are flouted.





Rajeev Ranjan said that considering the increasing trend of positive cases and in order to control the spread of COVID-19, fish and all the meat stalls would remain closed on Saturdays too, to avoid crowding.