50 at TN weddings, 25 at funerals as limited lockdown kicks in

Chennai :

With the Covid-19 active cases crossing one lakh in a short time and the daily infection rate nearing 16,000 the government tightened the relaxations.





The state government had earlier announced several restrictions, including night curfew, ban on tourists at the hill stations and total lockdown on Sundays with essential services exempted.





The new restrictions are:





Closure of places of worship for public, recreation clubs, movie theatres, liquor bars, auditoriums, meeting halls;





Shopping complexes, big format stores;





Vegetable shops located in malls. Standalone vegetable and grocery shops can operate following the safety measures but such shops located in malls are not allowed to open;





Barber shops, beauty parlours, spas;





Only takeaways allowed in hotels/restaurants/mess/tea shops. For guests in hotels and lodges food should be served in their rooms.





E-commerce service can function with time limits;





All places of worships closed for public but pujas can be conducted by the staff;





Only 50 persons allowed for weddings;





Only 25 persons allowed at funerals;





50 per cent staff of IT and ITES companies should work from home;





Sports training centres to be closed except for training for national and international events;





Compulsory E-registration at http://eregister.tnega.org for people coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and from overseas by air or sea.