Vax rates: VCK MP for judicial intervention

Chennai :

“Will people who justified differential pricing of Covishield by Serum Institute of India justify the same approach by Bharat Biotech which has announced Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. High Court should intervene in the issue and should take up a suo motu case,” said Ravikumar, in a tweet.





Following Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech has also announced prices for Covaxin and the announcement has been severely criticised by Opposition party leaders. Following senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Ravikumar, in a series of tweets, questioned why the Union government did not go for compulsory pricing in case of the two COVID-19 vaccines.





Ravikumar also accused the Union government of being a silent spectator while the private pharmaceutical companies are swindling in the name of differential pricing. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a statement on the issue.