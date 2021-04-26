New COVID restrictions forcing restaurants out of business in Madurai

Madurai :

The usual peak time of Chithirai Festival for the hotel industry in Madurai is almost a naught and hotels had no other option except to sell food parcels as directed by authorities, but there are only a handful of takers.





Only local people could buy takeaways from restaurants, but travelers taking public transport, including buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and trains, which are in operation as usual, with no restrictions, could hardly find a place to sit and eat, KL Kumar, president, Madurai District Hotels Association, said on Sunday.





Since it’s uncertain whether people would buy food parcels, only about 10 to 15 restaurants among 500 are functional. Nearly one lakh workers had been relying on these restaurants across Madurai district. The fate of these workers would also be uncertain as restaurateurs could not employ all of them when business accounted for only 10 per cent from parcel services.





Due to reduced patronage, restaurants are making only small portions of food. This unhealthy situation has not only affected restaurateurs and workers relying on it, but the farmers too. During times of normalcy, about 50 tonnes of agricultural produce, including rice, dhal and vegetables could be used daily in restaurants to cook a wider variety of food and deliver it to consumers, Kumar told DT Next.





Now, it’s become a tough task for the restaurateurs to keep the workforce intact as the business is not doing well.





The hotel industry was back to life four months ago, but the stricter controls imposed by the government pushed the industry to the brink of collapse. Normally, people in Madurai, which is familiarly known as ‘Thoonga Nagaram’-the city that never sleeps, would access restaurants post 9 pm. But, the state has allowed parcel service only till 9 pm. While the curbs are effective for restaurants and other commercial establishments, Tasmac liquor shops had no restrictions at all, he rued.





Moreover, people were allowed to dine in ‘Amma’ canteens, but not in restaurants, where SOP would be followed keenly and citing these, he sought the government to allow 50 per cent occupancy in restaurants as it’s done earlier.





If the turnout is below par in coming days, then the restaurateurs would have no option, but to close it, Kumar added.