If victorious, DMK mulls Subbulakshmi as Speaker

Grapevine has it that incumbent deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeeshan, whom the party has fielded in Modakurichi constituency, could become the first woman Speaker of the State Assembly, should the DMK manage to secure a majority on May 2.





DMK sources privy to discussions in the party circles revealed that the leadership was actively considering the deputy general secretary for the coveted post, which has not been held by a woman MLA once thus far. “Since the election got over on April 6, party men have been discussing the probable minister candidates. Her name is tipped to be the favourite for the post of Assembly Speaker. If that happens, then some other person must be appointed for the post of deputy general secretary vacated by her,” a DMK leader unwilling to be quoted said. The leadership would definitely fill the vacancy with only another woman. “Unless there is a dramatic change at the nick of time, the big question would be which woman stands to replace Subbulakshmi,” the leader added. The speculation has coincided with reported elevation being contemplated for incumbent women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Though sources suggested that the Thoothukudi MP could be rewarded for her commendable poll work with an even bigger post like south zone organizing secretary, murmurs are also audible in the party that Kanimozhi could replace a seasoned Jagadeeshan. Pertinently, Kanimozhi was appointed in charge of the southern districts for the just concluded Assembly election.





Would Stalin hit two birds in one stone by replacing Subbulakshmi Jagdeeshan with Kanimozhi or offer a bigger reward to Kanimozhi would be known before the end of May.