Major thoroughfares wear deserted look in Pondy

Puducherry :

However, functioning of essential services was permitted till 2 pm to facilitate the availability of vegetables, groceries and other requirements.





There was very poor turn out of passengers in intra state buses.





Puducherry has been registering a spike in number of new cases since last week and on Sunday the fresh infections reached 1,008 and there were 11 new deaths. The test positivity touched around 17.89 per cent in the Union Territory.





Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Central kitchen near here to see for herself the quality of food meant for sale at subsidized rates.





The weekend lockdown came into force at 10 pm on Friday and will end at 5 am on Monday. However, the night curfew would be observed every day from 10 pm till 5 am the next day.