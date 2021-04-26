Southern districts come to a grinding halt

Madurai :

Commercial establishments remain closed and almost all roads, which normally were abuzz with activities, wore a deserted look. Ten special teams from various departments were involved in monitoring the lockdown in Madurai.





According to Collector T Anbalagan, there’s good cooperation from people during the lockdown. During field visit at Goripalayam, two youngsters moving in a bike were intercepted and found to be positive for COVID infection from their possession of lab records. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, the Collector said.





Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha, said police force are adequately deployed to check whether anybody is flouting the lockdown rules issued by the government with a view to contain the spread of COVID. The Commissioner further said the police are on alert in thirty check posts across the city to monitor the situation.





Moreover, sources said vigil has been stepped up along inter-state borders in Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.





Tenkasi Collector GS Sameeran said 15 special teams in ten blocks and five municipality limits have been formed to monitor the COVID situation. The team is keenly monitoring the border check post at Puliyarai and without travel e-pass from the neighbouring state of Kerala, no vehicle is permitted into Tenkasi.





As of now, 1,341 active cases have been reported and 23 containment zones identified. A total of five COVID care centres exist and it had 31 patients, besides 134 in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine, Sameeran added.