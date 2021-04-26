Soon, NCC to be elective subject in univs, colleges

Chennai :

NCC has developed a general elective credit course design that would be uniform across all institutions, including self-financing colleges. ln order to meet the syllabus requirement, its Director-General carried out an in-depth study on having it as a general elective credit course as per New Education Policy (NEP), under the choice-based credit system.





A Higher Education Department official told DT Next that it would be introduced only in universities and colleges that have NCC troops now to ensure that the demand does not exceed the current capacity to provide trainers and related infrastructure, he added.





The course would have about 400 hours of classes, including lecturers and practical, and have syllabus that includes national integration, drill, weapon training, personality development, disaster management, health and hygiene, adventure, environmental awareness, and conservation, he said.





The course is expected to be introduced as an elective subject from the coming academic year, the official said. “The Vice-Chancellors and college principals across the State were instructed to implement the scheme as per the UGC guidelines.”





Explaining the benefits of the course, he pointed out that each UG and PG course has one seat reserved for those who would enrol for the NCC course. In terms of employment, a maximum of two marks would be awarded as bonus to students who had pursued the NCC course in Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.





“Besides, half a mark would be awarded for the students in the oral test for the BT and PG assistant recruitment or appointment in the Tamil Nadu government service,” the official said.





He added that NCC as an elective course would also be implemented in the higher secondary schools for which syllabus was being prepared.