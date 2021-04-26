Tirupattur SP distributes food packets to the poor on Sunday lockdown

Vellore :

In the midst of this gloom, the poor living at the bus stand and railway station, were in for a pleasant surprise, when Tirupattur SP P Vijayakumar, turned good Samaritan and personally handed out food packets to them on Sunday, especially with it being a full lockdown day.





Asked about this, he told DT Next, “I asked my men to prepare around 150 food packets to distribute to the poor all over the district, as they lack resources to get food during the lockdown. I handed out the packets to five or six persons in the bus stand area.”





On being asked if the 150 packets would be enough for the entire district, he said, “The number of poor people will be more in Tirupattur town while their numbers will be considerably less in rural areas and so I think 150 packets will be enough for this Sunday.”





Asked whether he would do this on all Sundays when the lockdown was in force, he said, “I will tie up with NGOs as they will be able to reach more such affected people. During this crisis all of us have to do our part and this in a small way is my contribution to easing people’s suffering.”