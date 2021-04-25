TN needs oxygen, don't divert our share to other states: Palaniswami to Modi

Chennai :

“As per the data of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations (PESO), oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 metric tonnes (MTs) as against the inadequate allotment made to the state of only 220 MTs. Considering the current trends the state would require 450 MTs shortly which would be more than our production capacity of 400 MTs”, said Palaniswami, in the DO letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Recently, the central government issued an order to divert 80 kilo litres (KL) of medical oxygen from oxygen manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. When there was an uproar in the state against the diversion of medical oxygen, centre justified by referring to the data of National Medical Oxygen Allotment plan in which Tamil Nadu’s allotment was fixed at 220 MTs.





Palaniswami said that the allotment to Tamil Nadu lesser than the actual demand was wrong. “The states to which the allotment has been made have lower number of cases than us (Tamil Nadu) and also have major steel industries located within their state or close to their states. The diversion from Sriperumbudur plant which supplies to Chennai city which has second biggest case load in South India seems to have no justification," he added.