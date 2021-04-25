Prof chasing thieves dies after falling from bike

Thiruchirapalli :

Professor Ziauddin (58), resident of LIC colony in Thanjavur, a vice principal at Kadar Muhiudeen Arts College, Athirampattinam was returning after namaz on Friday around 7 pm.





When he reached Eliza Nagar, he received a call from one of his relatives and stopped the bike and responded to the call.





Suddenly two unidentified persons who came on a bike snatched away his mobile phone and escaped.





Ziauddin chased them on his moped. When he was near Municipal Colony road, he lost his control and fell onto the ground and sustained severe head injury and was seen struggling for life.





On seeing him injured on the road, people passing by rushed him to a private hospital. However, on Saturday morning he succumbed despite treatment. Medical College police registered a case and are investigating.