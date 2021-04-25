Paddy transplanting in Ranipet district stalled due to erratic electricity supply

Chennai :

“We do not mind even if we do not get three phase power, but Tangedco shutting down power for three hours daily when it is needed the most is playing havoc with our plans to raise paddy in 1.20 lakh acres in Ranipet district” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal sangam state youth wing president R Subash.





Agricultural operations usually start around 6 am and are completed before noon. But for the last one week, power has been shut off for three hours at 6 am due to which agricultural labourers who come for work are unable to do anything, adds CS Mani of Siruvalayam village in Nemili taluk.





Though Tangedco officials held consultations with farmers following the association taking up the issue with them and though they promised to shut down power only in the evenings, “it is followed more in the breach than in the observance” says Maninathan, a farmer of Mahendravadi village nearby.





EB officials when asked by farmers as to the reason for the power shutdown gave various excuses but were unable to keep their word resulting in farmers lacking power to draw water to ready fields for transplanting paddy nurseries to the main fields.





“Unless we have enough water, the soil will not be ready for transplantation of nurseries and so while nurseries continue to wilt in the increasing summer heat, fields lie dry due to lack of water to prepare the ground for renewed agricultural operations Mani added.





Asked about the EPS promised three phase power for farmers, Subash said “it remains only on paper. Till date, no official has even bothered to survey farmers as to how many connections need three phase power.





When Tangedco is unable even to provide regular power we wonder how they will manage 3 phase supply which we feel was only a poll promise.”