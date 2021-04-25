Govt unlikely to refund Rs 11 crore Classes 10, 11 exam fees collected in 2 yrs

Chennai :

While authorities say the money was already used for printing exam materials like question papers and answer sheets, parents are urging the government to consider adjusting the amount paid when collecting the fee the next year.





The Directorate of Government Examinations had fixed Rs 115 from each regular student who was to appear for the Class 10 board exams, of which Rs 100 was exam fees, Rs 10 for printing the certificate and the remaining Rs 5 as service charge. Fee exemptions were given to Tamil medium students from government schools, backward class students and all physically challenged candidates.





Private school and English medium students in government schools paid Rs 115 through their respective headmaster, who will deposit into the exchequer account.





A senior official from the School Education Department said on condition of anonymity that of about 9 lakh students appearing for SSLC, fees were collected from 5 lakh candidates. In the last two years (2020 and 2021), approximately Rs 11 crore was collected, he said. Apart from printing mark sheets, the money was utilised for answer-sheets and question papers for the students, the official said. “Therefore, it is unlikely to return the exam fees to the parents as no exams were held,” he added.





In the case of Class 11 students who also have board exams, Rs 375 was collected from each of them. Fees were collected from about 3.5 lakh students this year, he said.





S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association, said several parents had already given representations urging the State government to return the money that was paid by the students. “If the government is not able to return the exam fees to the parents, the authorities should at least consider adjusting the amount during the next board exams,” he added.





On the government claims that it had spent the exam fees for printing answer sheets and question papers, he said the material could be used for the next exam too.