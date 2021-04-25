Rly workshops to have 50 pc workforce from Monday

Chennai :

The order by the chief workshop manager of Perambur Loco Works allowing administrative and shop floors staff to operate at 50 per cent capacity came more than a week after the zonal and divisional headquarters were allowed to do so to prevent COVID spread.





The attendance relaxation has been offered as per the April 12 circular of Department of Personnel and Training after some of the workers’ unions made representations to the workshop heads to treat staff at the shops and administrative section equally.





In the order issued on Saturday, Vipin Saini, deputy chief personnel officer of Perambur Loco Works, allowed preparing roster in such a way that minimum 50 per cent attendance is maintained in all sections of both administrative office as well as shop floor. The deputy CPO has insisted on covering persons with disability, pregnant employees and persons with comorbidities under the 50 per cent exempted staff category.





“They had plans to enforce a 50 per cent roster along with divisional and zonal headquarters, but it was different after shop staff objected to preferential treatment being given to administrative staff. Now, they have allowed both to operate with 50% attendance,” said a functionary of one of the leading unions.





However, the unions had complaints over officers and supervisory staff not being exempted except in special cases. “Supervisors and officers ask us if they were not vulnerable to COVID infection. Is the management not concerned about supervisors and their families getting exposed? Some officers are working from home citing different reasons. Authorities at the helm should consider the plight of supervisors and officers too,” the union office bearer of the workshop added.