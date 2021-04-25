Corpn distributes immunity booster kits in Madurai

Madurai :

As the second wave of the spread is accelerating, the authorities are keen on continuing preventive measures to combat the virus. Inaugurating the programme, Corporation Commissioner S Visakan said the kit is made available at all shopping complexes and places where crowds throng.





The kit comprises life-saving medicine and those from residential associations and voluntary organisations have shown interest in buying the kits in bulk.





The Commissioner said there’s no scarcity of COVID vaccine as of now as the state government has supplied adequate stock over the last three days. Unlike earlier times when people hesitated to get themselves vaccinated, many are coming forward to take the vaccination nowadays and hence demands for the vaccine are on the rise.