Remdesivir in stock? Vellore gets queries from far and near

Vellore :

Leading pharma distributor M Kalaiarasan told DT Next that “even as we ourselves are waiting for stocks of Remdesivir from C&F (clearing and forwarding) agents in Chennai, we were surprised to receive queries of the injections availability in Vellore. JIPMER officials told us that they were willing to accept even as little as 10 doses. “Similarly, we also had queries from Hyderbad,” said Kalaiarasan adding “we have ordered 2,000 vials of this drug as we already have orders for this from various medical facilities in and around Vellore.”





In Vellore, Remdesivir is currently available with the Vellore government medical college (VGMC) hospital and CMC hospital. The 600-bed Naruvi hospital is making do with available stock while waiting for more arrivals, said hospital chairman GV Sampath.





“Remdesivir demand was due to the current image of it being the only drug to treat COVID-19. People should realise that it is only one





of the treatments advocated,” said a health official here. “While VGMC hospital had 1,000 vials till Thursday, we do not know how much has been depleted due to use,” the official added.





Smaller private hospitals asking relatives of COVID patients to procure Remdesivir is also one reason why the demand for this injection increased, they said. There has not been much demand for Tocilizumab, another injection for COVID patients as we have been told that it was not as effective as Remdesivir,” averred another health official.





Pharma distributors are unwilling to stock Firavipiravir, another COVID drug as they are unsure of selling it once stocked. “With manufacturers unwilling to take back stocks we do not want to risk money being held up by this drug,” said a distributor.