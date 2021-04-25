Dial 104 for oxygen assistance, State govt tells hospitals

Chennai :

The government’s directive comes in the backdrop of a rapid surge in corona cases in the State and concerns over shortage of oxygen in northern India.





Hospitals/nursing homes in Tamil Nadu facing shortage of medical oxygen may immediately call 104 for assistance, an official release said.





Stating that the government was taking various measures to control the spread of the pandemic, the release said the demand for medical oxygen from COVID treatment facilities such as hospitals/nursing homes is expected to rise as the number of cases increase.





“Oxygen manufacturing industries in the state have been instructed to explore methods to increase production,” it said. Tankers carrying medical oxygen are being provided a green corridor along with police patrol wherever necessary to increase the availability of oxygen, the release said.





In order to resolve any issues related to medical oxygen supply faced by hospitals/nursing homes, the government has established a 24/7 call centre under the State Drug Controller.